Final X 2026: Predictions for men's and women's best-of-three wrestling matches

Final X 2026 is just days away in Newark, New Jersey and On3 has picks for all of the contested weight classes for the men and women. They’ll wrestle in best-of-three series to determine the 2026 World Team spots.

However, there are three delayed series due to injuries (as noted below) and two spots already determined. Trent Hidlay defeated Mike Macchiavello in a rescheduled bout for 92 KG and women’s 72 KG rep Amit Elor just needs to weigh in due to a medical forfeit.

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Without further ado, let’s dive into all of the matchups ready to be wrestled at Final X Friday. We’ll start down low with the men.

Final X: Men’s Freestyle picks

57 kg – Luke Lilledahl (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Spencer Lee (Iowa City, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Pick: Lee in 3

Lilledahl got a surprising win over Lee earlier this year by tossing him with a headlock. But Lee is still one of the best in the world for a reason.

Based on the matchup, the 2026 NCAA champion in Lilledahl could very well steal another bout, but Lee is going to be too strong over the course of three matches. The former Hawkeye and Olympic Silver Medalist gets it done.

61 kg – Marcus Blaze (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Jax Forrest (Johnstown, Pa./Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

Pick: Forrest in 2

On paper, this Final X series should go three matches. But Forrest, despite losing to Blaze head to head two years ago, is firing off on all cylinders right now.

Yes, Blaze is extremely tough to score on, but a calm, cool and collected Forrest will do enough, smartly anyway, to win two close matches. The Cowboy will be back on the World Team.

65 kg – Real Woods (Ann Arbor, Mich./Cliff Keen WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Bo Bassett (Windber, Pa./Titan Mercury WC) DELAYED

This matchup won’t happen Friday due to Woods’ infection and subsequent hospitalization. As of now, we don’t know when this series will happen, but it won’t happen at Final X.

Bassett might be the pick though with the way he’s thwarted competition at all levels. Still, Woods won a Bronze Medal at Worlds last year, so this could be tightly contested.

70 kg – Ridge Lovett (Post Falls, Idaho/Nebraska WTC/Training Mercury WC) vs. Zain Retherford (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Pick: Retherford in 3

Lovett is a menace on top but he has to get there first on a brick wall. Retherford returned to competition and is seasoned, considering he’s already been an Olympian.

Still, there’s a world where this Final X series goes three matches. But we’ll give the nod to the former Nittany Lion in what should be razor thin matches.

74 kg – James Green (Lincoln, Neb./Nebraska WTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. David Carr (Ames, Iowa/Cyclone RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

Pick: Carr in 3

Green is the grizzled (or Greezy) veteran in this matchup and has managed to keep a world class level going into Final X, even at a different weight. But the ceiling is higher on Carr these days.

Carr hasn’t looked like his best as of late, so expect this Final X series to be pretty close. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Green win the spot, but Carr has the youth and the edge based on recent results.

79 kg – Levi Haines (Bellefonte, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Chance Marsteller (Reading, Pa./New Jersey RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

Pick: Haines in 2

It’s tough to pick Marsteller won’t win a match at Final X, but that might be the reality. As good as he is, Haines is at a different level right now and is coming off a Silver Medal at last year’s World Championships.

These two have not wrestled in freestyle and Marsteller did drop from 86 KG to this weight in 2026. He looked really good at the US Open, but this is Haines’ weight.

86 kg – Zahid Valencia (Stillwater, Okla./Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Kyle Dake (Port Matilda, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Pick: Valencia in 2

We’re going to pick another Final X sweep for Valencia here as he’s won three in a row over Dake, which were all in 2025. Funny enough, Dake hasn’t beaten Valencia since the 2018 World Team Trials.

Dake is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in American history, winning two Bronze Medals at the Olympics and is a four-time World Champ and five-time medalist. But Valencia is coming off a World Title in 2025 and has Dake’s number right now.

92 kg – Trent Hidlay (Raleigh, N.C./Wolfpack WC/Titan Mercury WC) defeated Michael Macchiavello (Northampton, Pa./Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC/Titan Mercury WC) 2 matches to 0

Hidlay and Macchiavello wrestled already in a high school in Virginia due to Hidlay’s wedding this weekend. He controlled both matches to get back on the World Team ahead of Final X.

Both are former NC State standouts, but Hidlay has more recent accolades. He was a World Champion last year and will look to repeat.

97 kg – Kyle Snyder (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Stephen Buchanan (Coralville, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Pick: Snyder in 2

97 KG is Snyder’s spot until further notice. He recently told On3 he wants to wrestle into his 40s and it’s hard to believe he’s only 30 years old.

Snyder’s been the Team USA rep since 2015 and hasn’t relinquished the spot. Buchanan is really good, but Snyder, an Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist and four-time World Champion (eight medals) is on a different level.

125 kg – Wyatt Hendrickson (Stillwater, Okla./Cowboy RTC/Air Force WCAP) vs. Mason Parris (Ann Arbor, Mich./Cliff Keen WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Pick: Hendrickson in 3

This could be the biggest tossup series at Final X. Hendrickson has teched Parris in RAF but Parris has teched Hendrickson in international events in freestyle.

So while Parris has more wins, and the 2024 Olympic spot, Hendrickson is the hotter name right now after making last year’s World Team. This one could truly go either way, but we’ll go with the former Air Force and Oklahoma State standout, by a hair.

Final X: Women’s freestyle picks

50 kg – Katie Gomez (Van Nuys, Calif./Titan Mercury WC) vs. Morgan Turner (Chicago, Ill./ All I See Is Gold Academy/ Titan Mercury WC)

Pick: Gomez in 2

We’ll go with Gomez due to the experience factor right now. But how about Turner repping Jordan Burroughs’ academy? She’s only in high school.

53 kg – Cristelle Rodriguez (Crete, Neb./Tiger WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Elena Ivaldi (Rocklin, Calif.)

Pick: Rodriguez in 2

Rodriguez is ranked No. 1 in the country per USA Wrestling. So right now, we’re going with a sweep at this weight.

55 kg – Everest Leydecker (Phoenix, Ariz./Thorobred WC/New York AC) vs. Areana Villaescusa (Fountain, Colo./Army WCAP)

Pick: Leydecker in 3

This is just a gut feeling, but we’ll go with Leydecker, a former U20 World Champion. The US women have high quality depth at the lower weights.

57 kg – Helen Maroulis (Scottsdale, Ariz./Titan Mercury WC) vs. Amanda Martinez (Riverside, Ill./Cardinal WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Pick: Maroulis in 2

Maroulis could be the GOAT of women’s wrestling, depending upon who you ask. A three-time Olympic medalist, and champion in 2016, Maroulis just won gold at Worlds last year.

59 kg – Abigail Nette (Colorado Springs, Colo./Army WCAP) vs. Alexis Janiak (Plainfield, Ill./Titan Mercury WC)

Pick: Nette in 3

Nette has the experience factor over Janiak in this line and has a recent 11-0 tech fall win over her. Still, we think Janiak could steal one in this Final X series.

62 kg – Adaugo Nwachukwu (Colorado Springs, Colo./Army WCAP) vs. Macey Kilty (North Liberty, Iowa/Iowa Women’s WC/Titan Mercury WC)

Pick: Kilty in 3

Kilty and Nwachukwu have split two previous meetings. But Kilty is quite decorated and has stepped up her game since training at Iowa over the last two years.

65 kg – Kayla Miracle (Phoenix, Ariz./Titan Mercury WC) vs. Jennifer Page (Bellefonte, Pa./Titan Mercury WC)

Pick: Miracle in 3

Miracle holds a 4-2 series lead over Page in their careers. Page won a World Bronze medal in 2023 while MIracle is a two-time Olympian and two-time World Silver Medalist.

68 kg – Kennedy Blades (Iowa City, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Isabella Mir (Naperville, Ill./Cardinal WC) DELAYED

72 kg – Amit Elor (Walnut Creek, Calif./New York City RTC/Titan Mercury WC) wins spot over Alexandria Glaude (Menlo Park, Calif./Titan Mercury WC) via medical forfeit

76 kg – Kylie Welker (Iowa City, Iowa/Iowa Women’s WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Dymond Guilford (Colorado Springs, Colo./USOPTC/Titan Mercury WC) DELAYED