Florida AD Scott Stricklin 'stunned' by Brendan Sorsby decision, likens it to Black Sox Scandal

A court ruling on Monday that granted Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby an injunction against the NCAA has created seismic backlash in the sport. Athletics directors and conference officials across the country were speaking out afterward about the dangers of the ruling and what it could mean for the integrity of college athletics.

Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin was quoted by ESPN likening the situation to the infamous “Black Sox Scandal” of 1919. That, of course, was one of the most famous cases involving sports betting by athletes.

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Eight players from the Chicago White Sox took bribes to lose the World Series to the Cincinnati Reds. Though they were acquitted in court, the players were banned from Major League Baseball for life.

“As someone who grew up reading about the ‘Black Sox Scandal,’ and seeing what happened to Pete Rose and just understanding how bright that line seemed to be in all of American sports, I’m stunned that there would be a question at the court level that this is acceptable,” Stricklin told ESPN. “That’s not a judgment on the young man. It’s just that was a pretty fundamental tenet of American sports, that if you’re going to participate, you can’t gamble, especially on your own team.”

Brendan Sorsby was found to have placed thousands of bets on sports, including 40 on his own team while at Indiana. He sought treatment for a gambling addiction earlier this spring and has since sought injunctive relief to be able to play in 2026.

That injunction against the NCAA was granted on Monday, setting off a chain of negative reactions around the sport. Some schools have even threatened to boycott playing games against Texas Tech, and all eyes are on how the Big 12 will handle the situation.

Georgia, Nebraska boycotting Texas Tech games

Coaches at Georgia and Nebraska have been told not to schedule Texas Tech moving forward, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger. This comes after Monday’s decision from a judge to rule Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby eligible.

Football is not the only sport involved in this, from Georgia and Nebraska’s standpoint. They do not want to see Texas Tech in any sport. Dellenger obtained the memo sent out by the respective athletic departments.

“Based on recent developments, Georgia Athletics will not schedule future contests against Texas Tech until further notice,” Georgia’s message read. “Please review your sport’s current schedules and future scheduling plans. If you have any contests currently scheduled against Texas Tech, or are actively engaged in scheduling discussions with Texas Tech, please notify your sport administrator as soon as possible so we can evaluate the situation and determine next steps.

“Effective immediately, no new contests should be scheduled against Texas Tech without prior approval from the Athletics Department.”

Nebraska also issued a similar memo to its coaches after the Brendan Sorsby decision. And athletics director Troy Dannen suggested the Sorsby decision could lead to self governance from conferences going forward.

“I want to reach out to let you know we will not schedule any contests vs. Texas Tech in any sport. If you currently have a future contest already scheduled, please connect with Troy immediately.”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.