Florida baseball commit Tavis Honeycutt belts 13 home runs at High School Home Run Derby

Florida baseball commit Tavis Honeycutt belted an impressive 13 home runs at Friday’s High School Home Run Derby, which took place at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia. Honeycutt plays high school baseball at Newberry in Newberry, Fla.

The High School Home Run Derby kicks off All-Star week in Philadelphia, featuring the MLB Draft, the MLB All-Star Futures Game, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, and the MLB All-Star Game. Honeycutt, a member of the Class of 2027, stands at 6-4, 265 pounds.

It’s only fitting that a Florida baseball commit is participating in the High School Home Run Derby, as former Florida star Jac Caglianone (now with the Kansas City Royals) is participating in the MLB Home Run Derby. Caglianone, a two-time First Team All-American in Gainesville, has belted 14 home runs this season.

2027 Draft prospect Tavis Honeycutt, a @GatorsBB commit, closes out the first round of the High School Home Run Derby with 13 dingers 💪



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/xOi5EEFZBw pic.twitter.com/DYpEg6G8qP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 10, 2026

Tavis Honeycutt is considered top prospect for 2027 MLB Draft

“Tavis Honeycutt is a 2027 3B/RHP/1B with a 6-3 230 lb. frame from Newberry, FL who attends Newberry,” Honeycutt’s Perfect Game profile reads. “Recorded a 7.84 60-yard dash. Primary third baseman with a super physical build with lots of strength. Showed good actions and fundamentals in the infield with balance. Clean glovework with quick release to throw accurately across the diamond. Right-handed hitter and starts from a medium base and slightly open feet.

“Short swing and overall very simple operation that produces loud barrels. Easy and low effort strength coming off the bat. Consistent round and is capable of leveraging the barrel. Excellent power projection. Right-handed pitcher and begins delivery with a leg lift to waist level. Lands on line and uses a short arm action, releasing from a high-3/4 slot. Pitches with intent and ran the fastball up to 86 mph with sink. Showed a very good slurvy breaking ball with bite.”

It remains up in the air whether or not Honeycutt will even make it to campus to play for the Florida Gators. He is considered a 2027 MLB Draft prospect. The Gators are coming off a 41-21 (18-12) campaign under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, who just completed his 19th season at the helm.

Florida hosted a Regional in Gainesville as the No. 8 overall national seed, but failed to advance to a Super Regional. The Troy Trojans came out on top in Gainesville, en route to their first ever appearance in the Men’s College World Series.