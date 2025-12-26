Florida DB Sharif Denson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported. He served as a key part of the Gators’ defense.

Denson totaled 95 tackles during his time Gainesville. He also added 7 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception during that time.

Denson put up impressive numbers in 2025 when he had 53 tackles and two tackles for loss. That came after a breakout 2024 campaign when he had 37 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks, along with his first career interception.

Sharif Denson played high school football at Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 257 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Denson is the latest high-profile Florida player expected to enter the transfer portal when the window opens Jan. 2. The Gators underwent a high-profile coaching change after parting ways with Billy Napier during the season and ultimately hiring Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall as his replacement.

Earlier this week, a key piece of the offense announced his intentions to hit the open market. Eugene “Tre” Wilson III said on Christmas Eve he plans to enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

“I am forever grateful to God for granting me the strength and perseverance to pursue my dreams. From a young age, I aspired to attent the University of Florida, and achieving that goal has been an unforgettable experience,” Wilson wrote in an Instagram post. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation for Coach Billy Napier for recruiting me and providing the opportunity to be part of such an outstanding program — one that allowed me to compete at the highest level and play in front of thousands of passionate Florida fans in The Swamp.

“Wearing orange and blue for the past three years has been an honor. The experiences and memories in Gainesville have truly been remarkable. To my teammates, thank you for your dedication and showing me real brotherhood. To my family, I am deeply thankful for your unwavering support and guidance through every challenge and decision. After much prayer and consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal.”