Florida Gators chasing elite recruiting class in Year 1 under Jon Sumrall

Despite an ugly season on the field and a coaching change at Florida, the Gators’ new staff was able to salvage a top-15 recruiting class in 2026 after some hellacious work by Jon Sumrall and his new staff.

They’ve done their work early in the 2027 class, too. As of Monday, UF holds the No. 7 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, trailing just behind Ohio State and rival Miami.

Florida landed seven commitments in the month of April alone, including Five-Star Plus+ offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, four-star quarterback Davin Davidson, blue-chip offensive lineman Peyton Miller, and cornerback Aamaury Fountain, who Rivals ranks as a top-25 prospect in the country.

The first part of May has been kind as well. Last week, they secured two more blue-chip commitments with the announcements of four-star safety Kalib Dillard and top-100 offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson in the span of just a few hours. A day later, coveted defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou also committed. And then over the weekend, the Gators beat out Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee for four-star running back Andrew Beard.

For much of the spring, the Tigers were considered the team to beat. But Florida’s work ultimately paid off.

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UF continues to stock up on blue-chip talent

“Development was a big thing in this decision,” Beard told Rivals. “That matters the most to me, and they develop running backs and get them to the next level. Coach Foster is a great coach, and my goal is to get to the NFL, and I feel he can help me do that.”

As was playing in the SEC.

“It is the SEC… that’s the biggest conference in college football,” he added. “That’s where you go to show what you can do. You play great competition every week, it is the best football every year, and you are seen when you play SEC football.”

The Gators are up to 14 commits in total now, with 11 ranking as either four- or five-star prospects. Five rank as a top-10 player at their respective positions.

That kind of talent acquisition, along with the early success they’ve had in the portal, will be a major key for turning the ship around in Gainesville.

Florida Gators commitments by position

Quarterback

Four-star Davin Davidson, No. 113 NATL. (No. 9 QB)

Running back

Four-star Andrew Beard, No. 165 NATL. (No. 9 RB)

Wide receiver

Four-star Tramond Collins, No. 115 NATL. (No. 20 WR)

Four-star Anthony Jennings, No. 291 NATL. (No. 44 WR)

Tight end

Four-star Jackson Ballinger, No. 398 NATL. (No. 24 TE)

Three-star Tommy Douglas, No. 694 NATL. (No. 35 TE)

Offensive line

Five-Star Plus+ Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

Four-star Elijah Hutcheson, No. 91 NATL. (No. 7 OT)

Four-star Peyton Miller, No. 130 NATL. (No. 10 IOL)

Defensive line

Three-star Stive-Bentley Keumajou, No. 476 NATL. (No. 48 DL)

Three-star De’Voun Kendrick, No. 839 NATL. (No. 80 DL)

Cornerback

Four-star Aamaury Fountain, No. 133 NATL. (No. 18 CB)

Four-star Amare Nugent, No. 231 NATL. (No. 26 CB)

Safety

Three-star Kailib Dillard, No. 736 NATL. (No. 79 SAF)