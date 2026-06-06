Florida Gators lead the country with most blue-chip commitments
Jon Sumrall has Florida on pace for its best recruiting class in over a decade, and the Gators continue to add big-time pieces this month.
In the past two days alone, three more prospects — including two blue-chippers — have committed to UF. Four-star edge rusher Cahron Wheeler got things going on Friday morning, choosing the Gators over Clemson, Auburn and Georgia. He was scheduled to take official visits to all four but opted to jump in Florida’s class while in Gainesville.
“The coaching staff doesn’t just feel like a normal coaching staff — it feels like a family. Florida also has the academic support that I need. I’m proud to be a Gator,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons.
Sumrall and Co. followed that up by landing high-three star athlete Kamarion Johnson later on Friday and four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin on Saturday. The trio of new commitments give Florida 22 in total, nearly filling out an entire recruiting class before the first full weekend of June is up.
The Gators also now have 16 blue-chip commitments in the class, two more than any other program — including Texas A&M‘s No. 1 class. They sit comfortably in the top-5 nationally now, a place they haven’t finished since 2013. 10 of the 16 are projected to play on the offensive side of the ball when they get to Gainesville, and Sumrall’s staff looks to continue revamping an offense that was one of the worst in the SEC last season.
On defense, they’ve loaded up at all three levels with five commits along the defensive line, four in the secondary and two at linebacker with McGaskin and Ja’Bios Smith. And they might not be done just yet, as they look to continue adding prospects throughout the summer and potential risers this fall.
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Gators commitments by position
Quarterback
Four-star Davin Davidson, No. 113 NATL. (No. 9 QB)
Running back
Four-star Andrew Beard, No. 166 NATL. (No. 9 RB)
Wide receiver
Four-star Elias Pearl, No. 95 NATL. (No. 17 WR)
Four-star Tramond Collins, No. 115 NATL. (No. 20 WR)
Four-star Anthony Jennings, No. 292 NATL. (No. 45 WR)
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Tight end
Three-star Tommy Douglas, No. 338 NATL. (No. 19 TE)
Three-star Jackson Ballinger, No. 401 NATL. (No. 24 TE)
Offensive line
Five-Star Plus+ Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)
Four-star Elijah Hutcheson, No. 91 NATL. (No. 7 OT)
Four-star Peyton Miller, No. 130 NATL. (No. 10 IOL)
Four-star Kennedee Jackson, No. 139 NATL. (No. 14 OT)
Edge rusher
Four-star Cahron Wheeler, No. 128 NATL. (No. 14 EDGE)
Defensive line
Three-star Stive-Bentley Keumajou, No. 480 NATL. (No. 49 DL)
Three-star De’Voun Kendrick, No. 534 NATL. (No. 56 DL)
Three-star Zahmar Tookes, No. 680 NATL. (No. 68 DL)
Three-star Cain Van Norden, No. 841 NATL. (No. 84 DL)
Linebacker
Four-star Ja’Bios Smith, No. 138 NATL. (No. 11 LB)
Four-star Ellis McGaskin, No. 347 NATL. (No. 30 LB)
Cornerback
Four-star Aamaury Fountain, No. 133 NATL. (No. 18 CB)
Four-star Amare Nugent, No. 223 NATL. (No. 26 CB)
Safety
Three-star Kailib Dillard, No. 482 NATL. (No. 42 SAF)
Athlete
Three-star Kamarion Johnson, No. 813 NATL. (No. 26 ATH)