Florida Gators predicted to land two top recruiting targets

Florida‘s first recruiting class under Jon Sumrall is off to a solid start, with the Gators reeling in a pair of in-state blue-chip commits and one of the nation’s top tight ends early on.

And after salvaging a top-15 class despite the coaching change this offseason, Sumrall and Co. are looking to carry that momentum into an elite crop in their first full year on campus. The Gators are swinging big with some of the country’s top prospects, too.

And the Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) likes their chances with a few of those elite players. None are higher on the list than Five-Star Plus+ offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller.

The Coatesville (Pa.) standout has received multiple expert picks to eventually land with Florida over the past month, including from GatorsOnline.com insider Keith Niebuhr on Wednesday morning. Hiller has deep ties to new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who previously held the same position under James Franklin at Penn State.

At that time, Hiller was considered a significant lean to the Nittany Lions. But his hiring in Gainesville now has UF in pole position.

“Definitely the connection I have with the offensive line coach,” Hiller told GatorsOnline last month. “What they’re building down there, I feel like they are building something special. From talking to the players and getting closer to other recruits, I feel like everybody else is on the same page. I was just talking to coach Sumrall about that the other night.”

The massive 6-foot-5, 305-pounder is tabbed as the nation’s No. 4 overall recruit and No. 1 interior lineman.

Gators looking to lock in their quarterback commit

In addition to Hiller, Florida has made four-star quarterback Davin Davidson out of Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney their top target at the position this cycle. They’ve long been in the mix with Rivals Industry No. 1 QB Elijah Haven, but have turned up the heat on Davidson in recent months.

He has considered Auburn, Miami, Kentucky and others. But with a commitment scheduled for Thursday, all eyes are on the Gators, according to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

Davidson had a terrific junior season in which he he led his team to a state championship, completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,392 yards and 23 touchdowns.