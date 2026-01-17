Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accepts 'friendly wager' from Indiana's Mike Braun for national championship

On Monday, Indiana and Miami will square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Fans across the country are growing excited about the game, and political leaders aren’t excluded. On Saturday, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun tweeted a challenge at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Hey @GovRonDeSantis, how about a friendly wager on the national championship?” Braun wrote on X. “If IU loses, I’ll send you some pork from @FischerFarmsIN, which is in my neck of the woods in Dubois County, plus some pies from the famous @WicksPies, including a sugar cream pie (an Indiana favorite). Pork and pie for bragging rights. You in?”

Indiana is the favorite to win the national title after dominating its first two opponents in the CFP. Nonetheless, DeSantis didn’t back down from the imposing challenge.

“Mike — I am happy to oblige and am impressed with IU’s turnaround (thanks in part to a Miami kid at QB). But I am all-in for The U,” DeSantis wrote. “If Indiana wins, I’ll send stone crabs and key lime pie from @joesstonecrab. I will just drop them off in Naples or Marco Island since that’s basically Indiana south this time of year.”

The Hurricanes are certainly capable of pulling off the upset. The team squeaked into the CFP after losing two games during the regular season, but have been spectacular during the postseason.

The Hurricanes defeated Texas A&M in the first round of the playoffs and upset reigning national champion Ohio State in the quarterfinals. Most recently, Miami clawed back to secure a come-from-behind win against Ole Miss.

In contrast, Indiana hasn’t allowed any of its postseason foes to come within striking distance. The Hoosiers ran away with a 38-3 win over Alabama in the quarterfinals and handed Oregon a 56-22 shellacking in their following outing.

As DeSantis mentioned, the national championship game will have extra meaning for Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who grew up in Miami. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy this season and boasts more touchdown passes than incompletions thus far in the CFP.

On Monday, 1-seed Indiana and 10-seed Miami will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN. Ron DeSantis and Mike Braun will undoubtedly be cheering on their home-state teams.