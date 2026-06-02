Florida High School Football: Jesuit releases 2026 schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the Tampa Bay region (Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Next top Florida high school football team to release their 2026 schedule were the Tampa (FL) Jesuit Tigers, which last won a state championship in 2021 when they defeated Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Forest. The Tigers are coming off a region final appearance in which they fell to state semifinalist Port Charlotte (Fla.).

The Tigers begins life after Florida enrollee Will Griffin with 2028 quarterback Lukas Capozzalo, who is also on the baseball team, and Class of 2030 quarterback Jack Griffin, vying for the starting spot.

The younger Griffin, a 5-foot-11, 183-pound quarterback, played for a Northside Christian squad that went 7-4 last season and completed 174 of 265 passes for 2,950 yards and 27 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. As a seventh grader, Jack completed 6 of 11 passes for 48 yards.

The full Jesuit 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included with every contest.

Aug. 21 – Tampa (Fla.) Specially Fit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 – at Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 4 – Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 11 – Tampa (Fla.) Blake, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 18 – Gainesville (Fla.) F. W. Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 25 – at Tampa (Fla.) Middleton, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Gibsonton (Fla.) East Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 – Tampa (Fla.) Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at Tampa (Fla.) Hillsborough, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 – at Tampa Catholic (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

More about Jesuit High School

Jesuit High School of Tampa is a Catholic, all-boys college preparatory school dedicated to forming young men intellectually, morally, and spiritually. Rooted in the Jesuit tradition, it emphasizes rigorous academics, leadership, and service to others. The school’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its strong athletics program, where students are encouraged to develop discipline, teamwork, and a competitive spirit. Jesuit High School consistently ranks among the top high schools in Florida.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.