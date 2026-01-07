Cam Dooley entered the transfer portal earlier this week, but the former Kentucky standout is staying in the SEC after all.

Dooley, a part-time starter at safety for UK this year, has committed to Florida out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. He visited Gainesville on Wednesday, and things moved quickly from there as Jon Sumrall and Co. have added one of their top defensive targets.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is coming off a season where finished with 30 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He started the final three games of the year after an injury sidelined veteran safety Jordan Lovett. As a true freshman in 2024, he appeared in all 12 of Kentucky’s games as a reserve, notching four tackles and a TFL.

Dooley ranks as one of the top available safeties in the portal, with the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings tabbing him as the No. 88 overall player and No. 10 safety. He currently holds a 91 grade, projecting him as an impact player for the Gators.

An Alabama native, he originally chose the Wildcats over Missouri and a host of other programs as a member of the Class of 2024. He actually visited the Gators in April 2023, but never held an official offer from Billy Napier’s staff.

Gators quickly rebuilding roster under Sumrall

Now he’ll join a program that is looking to rebuild through the portal in a major way. Florida has seen more than two dozen players from its 2025 roster hit the portal, including multiple starters and depth pieces from its secondary. That includes starting safety Jordan Castell, who recorded 168 tackles, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions, and one sack across the past three seasons.

Dooley will be looked upon to replicate some of that production as the Gators look to get their program back on track. UF also landed Baylor safety transfer DJ Coleman earlier this week.

Last season, Coleman played in all 12 of the Bears games, ranking fifth on the team in tackles with 46 and led the squad with two interceptions.

