Florida Florida redshirt freshman offensive tackle Enoch Wangoy has signed to transfer to Ole Miss out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Wangoy will have three more years of eligibility remaining in Oxford.

The 6-foot-7, 333-pound Wangoy has yet to appear in a collegiate game through his two seasons in Gainesville and entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2nd looking for more playing time elsewhere.

Wangoy, who is originally from Manchester, England and only began playing football in 2023, signed with the Gators as a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle after reclassifying following two years at Zarephath Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.), where he was ranked as the No. 54 offensive tackle in the class, the No. 119 player from Florida and the No. 887 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Wangoy is Ole Miss’ second pledge of the day Sunday and the latest member of the Rebels’ 24-member 2026 transfer class. He is the third offensive lineman of the class, but only offensive tackle, joined by including former LSU interior lineman Carius Curne, former Oklahoma interior lineman Troy Everett.

Wangoy’s signing comes on the same day Ole Miss earned the commitment of former Southern Utah transfer running back Joshua Dye, who led the nation in rushing last season.

Southern Utah RB, nation’s leading rusher Joshua Dye commits to Ole Miss

Former Southern Utah running back Joshua Dye committed to Ole Miss on Sunday, On3 has learned. Dye was the nation’s leading rusher this past season with 1,832 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on 295 carries in 2025.

This season’s UAC Offensive Player of the Year arrived at Ole Miss for his visit on Jan. 15 before eventually making the commitment to the Rebels for 2026.

Dye’s commitment makes Ole Miss’ running back room one of the most dynamic in the country, if it wasn’t already. The Rebels will already enjoy the return of running back Kewan Lacy, who signed to return to the program in 2026 during Ole Miss CFP run. Lacy was a Doak Walker Award finalist this season.

Lacy finished the season ranked third in the FBS in rushing yards with 1,567 to go along with 24 touchdowns across 306 carries. He played a major role in helping the Rebels to the Fiesta Bowl this season, and will run it back again in 2026. Now, he’s getting some massive help in the form of a FCS AP First-Team All-American in Dye.

Dye is joining an Ole Miss squad that defied expectations this postseason with an incredible run to the College Football Playoff national semifinals despite the abrupt coaching change that happened after the regular season. Pete Golding was elevated as head coach from defensive coordinator after former coach Lane Kiffin took the opening at rival LSU.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.