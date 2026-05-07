Florida State and Georgia cancel home-and-home series, working on neutral-site matchup

Florida State and Georgia have canceled their scheduled home-and-home series, which was supposed to take place over the course of the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The two historic programs will now work towards playing a neutral-site game in the near future.

The programs have met just twice in the 21st century. Georgia won both matchups (the 2003 Sugar Bowl and the 2023 Orange Bowl).

“As we considered the effects of evolving scheduling mandates within both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said in a statement.

“We are now discussing playing a future neutral-site contest, and we are optimistic we will get that done. Importantly, this change will not reduce the total home games on our schedule moving forward.”

It was first reported in December by the Athens Banner-Herald’s Marc Weiszer that Georgia and Florida State were eyeing a neutral site game to replace the home-and-home series. Weiszer reported that the programs were seeking a neutral site game in 2028, which would take place at Raymond-James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Florida State and Georgia have gone in separate directions since 2023 Orange Bowl

Since the last meeting between FSU and UGA, the programs have gone in completely different directions. Fresh off its phenomenal 13-1 campaign in 2023, Florida State suffered its worst season in program history in 2024. The Seminoles went 2-10, ushering in doubt about head coach Mike Norvell. Things, however, seemed to be going back in the right direction, as it upset No. 8 Alabama 31-17 in Tallahassee to kick off the 2025 season.

Following this win, though, the Seminoles went 4-7 across their final 11 games and fell short of bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season.

Georgia bounced back from missing the CFP in 2023 in a strong way. It made the College Football Playoff in both 2024 and 2025, and earned a bye in both iterations of the event. It, however, fell to Texas in the 2025 Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal) without quarterback Carson Beck and was upset by Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss in the 2026 Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal).

Per Weiszer’s report, Georgia approached Florida State about the changes. The Bulldogs just recently got their series against Georgia Tech switched to a neutral site game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while they play Florida yearly in Jacksonville (EverBank Stadium).