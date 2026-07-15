Florida State's Ashton Daniels on not being ranked among top 10 ACC QBs: 'That's in the back of my mind'

Florida State QB Ashton Daniels is ready to prove to everyone that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC. During ACC Media Days on Wednesday, Daniels shared his reaction to not being ranked among On3’s top 10 ACC QBs for the 2026 season.

“You see that stuff every single day. What separates the best from the worst is how you handle it,” Ashton Daniels said, per On3’s Brett McMurphy. “I saw that. I don’t care. What shows is the actions on the field. Using that as bulletin board material? Yeah, that’s in the back of my mind.”

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Last week, On3’s Andy Staples ranked the top 10 signal callers in the ACC. He had Miami QB Darian Mensah ranked No. 1, and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele of Cal was right behind him. Some of the other quarterbacks on the list were Kevin Jennings of SMU (No. 3), Mason Heintschel of Pittsburgh (No. 5), and Ethan Grunkemeyer of Virginia Tech (No. 8).

But should Daniels be on the list? He joined the Seminoles this season after playing for Auburn in 2025. He earned the starting job late in the year and finished with 797 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, while rushing for 280 yards and two TDs on 63 carries in four games with three starts.

Before joining the Tigers, Daniels spent three seasons at Stanford. He became the starter in 2023 and threw for 22 touchdowns and 20 interceptions during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He also rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and six touchdowns during that span.

After spring practice, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said Daniels will benefit from having more offensive talent than he did in previous years. “It’s good to know when you have a supporting cast of guys that you don’t have to do it all,” Norvell said, per Ira Schoffel of Warchant. “I mean, Duce Robinson is one of the best receivers in college football. Micahi Danzi‘s one of the most explosive players in the country. Excited about Jayvan Boggs and seeing him — the guy dealt with injuries last year — being able to take another step. And then we’ve got guys in that receiver room, a couple of true freshmen, that have a chance to be really good.”