Florida State lands commitment from UNC Asheville transfer Kameron Taylor

Four-star small forward and UNC Asheville transfer Kameron Taylor has committed to Florida State out of the transfer portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Taylor chose the Seminoles over Texas and Dayton. Kansas also pursued Taylor at one point.

This decision comes after Taylor arrived for a visit in Tallahassee on Sunday; he went through most of his visit activities throughout the day on Monday.

The 6-foot-7 wing was one of the most prolific players in the Big South Conference this past season, earning First Team all-conference honors. He averaged 18.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

As a freshman one year earlier, Taylor averaged 8.9 points; he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Taylor was originally scheduled to visit Kansas prior to Florida State, but the Jayhawks pushed that visit back, likely signaling they have someone else they want to take a crack at first.

According to Rivals, Taylor is the 112th best player in the portal, as well as the 14th best small forward.

With Shon Abaev in the fold, Florida State has secured the 14th and 20th best small forwards this portal cycle.

FSU is also pursuing power forward Sebastian Rancik, who arrived on campus Monday night.

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