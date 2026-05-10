Florida State softball narrowly misses Top 8 national seed, will host Tallahassee Regional Friday at noon

There was no question heading into Sunday night if the Florida State softball team was going to be in the NCAA Tournament.

The Seminoles earned an automatic berth with their ACC Tournament Championship win on Saturday and have 49 wins on the year.

The question was whether the selection committee deemed Lonnie Alameda’s team worthy of a Top 8 national seed.

And the answer was …. No.

REGIONAL HOST: @FSU_Softball the No. 9 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.



Tallahassee Regional opponents:

Stetson

Jacksonville State

UCF



Florida State is paired with No. 8 national seed UCLA pic.twitter.com/Jc3wPGCuI0 — Warchant.com (@Warchant) May 10, 2026

Florida State instead is the No. 9 overall seed.

Six of the top eight seeds for the NCAA Tournament were from the SEC and the other two — Nebraska and UCLA — were from the Big 10. The Bruins were awarded the No. 8 overall national seed and therefore would take on the Seminoles in Los Angeles if both teams are able to advance out of their respective regionals.

Florida State and UCLA already played earlier this year in Clearwater with the Seminoles pulling out an 11-7 win over the Bruins back in February. Now, there’s a good chance the two perennial powers will meet again in May.

But first things first. Florida State has to get through the first weekend.

The Seminoles will take on Stetson (36-20 overall) on Friday at noon (ESPNU).

The other two teams in the Tallahassee Regional are Jacksonville State and UCF.

If Florida State can win its opener on Friday it will then take on the winner of the UCF-Jacksonville State game in the winner’s bracket on Saturday. This weekend’s regional is a double-elimination format.

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