Florida State transfer running back Kam Davis has signed with Liberty, On3 has learned. He played the past two seasons with the Seminoles and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Davis played in four games this year and ran just eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown. In 13 games over the course of two seasons with FSU, Davis had 60 carries for 224 yards and a touchdown.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Davis was a four-star recruit out of Albany (Ga.) Dougherty, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 16 overall prospect in the state, the No. 11 running back in the class and the No. 125 overall prospect in the class.

This story will be updated.