Florida State vs. Coastal Carolina weather delay: Tallahassee Regional game suspended

Saturday’s Tallahassee Regional game between No. 1 seed Florida State and No. 2 seed Coastal Carolina has officially been suspended. At the time of the suspension, the Seminoles led 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning. A first pitch time for Sunday’s resumed game has yet to be announced.

The suspension of play comes at a critical moment for the Seminoles, who are fighting to keep their postseason alive after suffering a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to St. John’s in Friday’s regional opener. Florida State entered Saturday needing some victories to win the Tallahassee Regional and advance to a Super Regional for the third straight season.

Today's game has been suspended and will resume on Sunday. A game time will be announced once it is confirmed.



Florida State leads Coastal Carolina 2-1 in the top of the 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/ql0E3uqFFs — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 31, 2026

Florida State’s path became significantly more difficult after letting a late lead slip away against the Red Storm. The Seminoles carried a 5-2 advantage into the eighth inning before St. John’s rallied for four runs over the final two frames to steal the victory.

“The reality is we absolutely are (in this position), there’s no way around it,” Florida State head coach Link Jarrett said following Friday’s loss via Warchant. “But it does allow you to enter the building tomorrow knowing you have a very capable arm.”

Sunday’s first pitch time has yet to be announced

The Seminoles turned to ace left-hander Wes Mendes in Saturday’s elimination game, hoping to keep their season alive against a Coastal Carolina team that also dropped its opening contest of the regional. The Chanticleers fell 12-10 to Northern Illinois on Friday night despite mounting a late comeback effort.

Florida State entered the regional as the No. 10 overall national seed after posting a 38-17 record and finishing third in the ACC standings. The Seminoles were hosting a regional for the 38th time in program history and entered the weekend with hopes of making another deep postseason run. Those aspirations now hang in the balance.

The winner of Sunday’s elimination game will remain alive in the double-elimination regional format, while the loser will see its season come to an end. With rain now creating another obstacle, Florida State will have to wait a little longer before learning whether its season can continue.

Updates regarding an official restart time on Sunday will be provided once announced by NCAA officials and Florida State athletics.

On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this article.