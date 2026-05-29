Florida State vs. St. John's weather delay: When NCAA Regional game will begin

Mother Nature strikes again. The start of Florida State’s NCAA Regional opener against St. John’s has been delayed due to weather.

Shortly before first pitch on Friday afternoon, Florida State Baseball announced via social media that the game at Dick Howser Stadium would not begin as scheduled because of inclement weather in the Tallahassee area.

UPDATE: First pitch is now slated for 4:06 p.m. ET. The team announced on X/Twitter shortly after the delay.

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“Due to inclement weather in the area, today’s NCAA Regional game vs. St. John’s is in a delay,” Florida State posted on social media. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

The Seminoles and Red Storm were originally scheduled to begin play at 3 p.m. ET in the opening game of the Tallahassee Regional. No updated first-pitch time has been announced at the moment.

The weather delay puts a temporary pause on Florida State’s pursuit of another postseason run. The Seminoles entered the NCAA Tournament with a 38-17 overall record after finishing third in the ACC standings.

Despite missing out on a coveted Top-8 national seed, Florida State still earned hosting rights for the opening weekend of the tournament. It marks the 62nd NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and the 38th time Florida State has hosted a regional round.

St. John’s arrives in Tallahassee as the Big East champion after putting together a 33-24 season. The Red Storm surged through conference play and captured the league tournament title to secure an automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

Offensively, St. John’s is led by sophomore first baseman Adam Agresti, who enters regional play with 17 home runs and a .611 slugging percentage. On the mound, right-hander Liam O’Leary has served as the ace of the staff, compiling an 8-4 record with a 2.97 ERA across 100 innings pitched this season.

The winner of Friday’s matchup will advance to face the winner of Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois on Saturday. Coastal Carolina enters the regional with a 37-21 record, while Northern Illinois is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1972 after finishing the season 35-17. The losers of Friday’s games will meet in an elimination contest Saturday.

Looking ahead, the Tallahassee Regional is paired with the Tuscaloosa Regional. If Florida State advances through the regional round and Alabama wins on its side of the bracket, the Seminoles would travel to Tuscaloosa for a Super Regional next weekend.

For now, however, all eyes remain on the weather as Florida State waits to learn when its postseason opener against St. John’s will officially get underway. We’ll keep an eye on it.