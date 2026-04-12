Florida State vs. Stanford weather delay: When Seminoles vs. Cardinal game will start

The second game of a three-contest series between the Florida State Seminoles and Stanford Cardinal was originally scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT. But the weather had different ideas, as rain began to pour in Palo Alto. Right now, the game is considered to be in a rain delay.

No official start time has been provided by either team. Updates are set to come once they are made available. For now, both Florida State and Stanford are going to play the waiting game.

“We are currently in a weather delay and won’t start at 10 pm EST,” the official Florida State softball account said via X. “We will give you updates as they become available.”