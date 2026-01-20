Former Florida tight end Tony Livingston has signed with Baylor out of the NCAA transfer portal. Livingston entered the portal on Jan. 11.

Livingston was a junior this past season, catching 11 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Throughout his career in Gainseville, he started six games and ended his time as a Gator with 23 receptions for 232 yards and four scores.

He’s the 23rd player to commit Baylor since the NCAA transfer portal opened on Jan. 2. It closed on Jan. 16, but players are still making commitments. Those 23 players make up the 48th-best NCAA transfer portal class, per On3’s team rankings. Dave Aranda’s team also lost 30 players to the portal during the 15-day window.

Livingston follows is quarterback at Florida, DJ Lagway, to Baylor out of the portal. The former five-star quarterback left Gainesville after appearing in 21 games since 2024, including 19 starts. 13 of those came against SEC competition.

Across the team’s 12 games this season, Lagway completed 63% of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was bothered by injury as well, dating back to last offseason where he was hampered by shoulder surgery and a sports hernia. He’s expected to be healthy for the 2026 season as Livingston looks to play a role in Baylor’s offense alongside him.

Before college, Livingston was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 428 overall recruit as well as the No. 20 TE in the 2022 cycle.

He joins a Baylor team that finished 2025 with a 5-7 record, missing out on bowl eligibility for the second time in three seasons. That came directly after an 8-5 finish in 2024.

