Florida and Texas A&M played Saturday night with the lead in the SEC on the line. The Gators came out on top 86-67 in a thoroughly dominant showing on the Aggies’ home floor.

But after the game tensions flared. Both teams had to be separated after a several people on both teams went after each other.

In a video shared by KWKT sports director Parker Rehm, Florida assistant coach Carlin Hartman can be seen approaching Texas A&M players. He appears to chastise them for poor sportsmanship.

“F*ck that sh*t,” Hartman said. “No. Hey, be a better sport than that sh*t.”

Hartman is pulled away during the interaction by Florida centers Micah Handlogten and Rueben Chinyelu, helping prevent the action from escalating any further. Still, players from both teams continued to jaw back and forth.

According to a report from TexAgs’ Luke Evangelist, a Florida assistant (presumably Hartman) was seen “charging at Rylan Griffen.” Meanwhile, Florida coach Todd Golden was “cursing out Zach Clemence.”

Evangelist also noted that Florida players stomped on the Texas A&M logo on the floor after the win. Tensions were high after some potentially nefarious contact in the second half of the game.

Texas A&M’s Griffen appeared to take a cheap shot on Florida star Thomas Haugh during one possession under the basket. He threw a shoulder into Haugh’s back and was hit with a flagrant 1 upon review. Florida’s bench wanted a flagrant 2 for the contact.

In any case, Golden seemed mostly unbothered by the postgame kerfuffle after the fact. He addressed the situation.

“Two really good teams competing,” Golden said, per Carter Karels of GigEm247. “There were some tensions flaring, but I don’t think it was anything too serious.”

Florida took an early lead in the contest thanks to some stout defense and poor Texas A&M shooting. At one point the Aggies missed 23 straight shots from the floor.

Haugh scored a game-high 22 points to lead the way for Florida after being kept to just one point in the first half. Texas A&M finished just 31% from the floor and 26% from 3-point range.