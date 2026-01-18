Florida transfer quarterback DJ Lagway is signing with Baylor, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. It solidifies his commitment to the Bears, after originally committing on January 8th.

Lagway is one of the top available players in the transfer portal and has taken a handful of visits. On3’s Pete Nakos reported Friday that while Lagway was committed to Baylor, he had not officially signed and was expected to continue taking visits.

By committing to the Bears, Lagway is set to suit up for his father’s alma mater. Derek Lagway played running back at Baylor from 1997-2001.

Lagway entered his sophomore season in 2025 with high expectations after showing flashes as a freshman. However, the former Five Star Plus+ recruit had an up-and-down go, throwing for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns, to 14 interceptions.

As a freshman in 2024, Lagway took over Florida’s starting quarterback job after Graham Mertz suffered an injury. In his 12 appearances, he threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns, to nine interceptions, as the Gators eventually finished the year with an 8-5 record.

After hitting the portal, Lagway became one of the top players to hit the open market. He currently ranks No. 21 overall in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings and is the No. 8-ranked quarterback.

Lagway also generated interest from the Big Ten as he navigated the transfer portal, as On3 previously detailed. But after visiting Baylor this week – and attending a basketball game with Bears head coach Dave Aranda – he committed to the program, following in his father’s footsteps.

DJ Lagway arrived at Florida in 2024 as the crown jewel of the Gators’ recruiting class. A Five Star Plus+ prospect, he was the No. 3 overall player and top-ranked quarterback from the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an incredible program here at the University of Florida,” Lagway wrote on social media about his departure. “To my family – your unwavering support means the world to me. I would not be the man or the athlete I am today without your love, guidance and sacrifice.

“To me friends and teammates – thank you for the brotherhood, the memories, and the bonds we’ve built over these past two years. I will carry those moments with me for a lifetime. To my coaches, the athletic training staff and every member of the University of Florida community – thank you for pouring into me, believing in me and showing me nothing but love and support throughout my time in Gainesville. After much prayer, reflection and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”