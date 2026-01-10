Florida transfer quarterback DJ Lagway is set to visit Ole Miss on Saturday, On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett have learned. He is continuing to take visits since he did not sign with Baylor.

Lagway took a visit to Baylor – his father’s alma mater – earlier this week. He was also seen at a basketball game with Bears head coach Dave Aranda. While he did not sign with the program, On3 reported he verbally committed.

Although he’s still taking visits, Lagway told On3 on Friday that he is committed to Baylor. That said, he acknowledged it’s been a whirlwind journey through the transfer portal.

“Everything has been hectic,” he said. “I don’t know where people are getting stuff at in the beginning, but yes, I am committed to Baylor.”

Lagway isn’t the only notable transfer quarterback set to visit Ole Miss in the near future. The Rebels are also set to host Auburn transfer Deuce Knight this weekend, On3’s Pete Nakos reported Friday.

Lagway entered his sophomore season in 2025 with high expectations after showing flashes as a freshman. However, the former Five Star Plus+ recruit had an up-and-down go, throwing for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns, to 14 interceptions.

As a freshman in 2024, Lagway took over Florida’s starting quarterback job after Graham Mertz suffered an injury. In his 12 appearances, he threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns, to nine interceptions, as the Gators eventually finished the year with an 8-5 record.

After hitting the portal, Lagway became one of the top players to hit the open market. He currently ranks No. 21 overall in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings and is the No. 8-ranked quarterback. Lagway has also generated interest from the Big Ten as he navigates the transfer portal, as On3 previously detailed.

Ole Miss is weighing its options at quarterback after the season came to an end Thursday in the Fiesta Bowl. The NCAA announced Friday that Trinidad Chambliss’ waiver was denied for another year of eligibility, although legal avenues could be explored. In the meantime, new head coach Pete Golding is surveying the landscape as he takes over the program.