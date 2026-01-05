Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is set to visit the Virginia Cavaliers, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed. Pete Thamel first reported the visit. This comes on the heels of his visit to the Florida State Seminoles.

This comes as Lagway is looking for a new home in the Transfer Portal. Thamel further reported that Lagway is intending to take a handful of more visits as he makes his decision.

Virginia is coming off an 11-3 season where the Cavaliers won the Gator Bowl and played for the ACC Championship Game, nearly making it to the College Football Playoff. Those 11 wins were the most the program has ever had in a single season and it was their first double-digit win season since 1989.

Florida State, despite being a rival of Florida, is still considered a contender to land DJ Lagway, is coming off back-to-back seasons without making it to a bowl. Head coach Mike Norvell is now looking for his fourth quarterback in as many seasons from the Transfer Portal. Certainly, he was very high on Lagway following his visit.

“I think DJ is an extremely talented player …,” Norvell said. “You see the arm talent, you see the size, you see the ability to extend plays. He’s a dangerous player to have to go against … he can make every throw. But at the end of the day, we have to try to disrupt him, try to make him uncomfortable. But we know that talent’s there.”

DJ Lagway played his high school football at Willis in Texas. There, he was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2024. He was the top-ranked player overall and the top-ranked quarterback in that recruiting cycle.

As a freshman, DJ Lagway would take over for the injured Graham Mertz and flashed potential that had fans excited going into 2025. However, his offseason would be limited by injuries. Then, Florida got off to a slow start, which eventually led to the firing of Billy Napier. The Gators would finish just 4-8.

In 24 career games at Florida, Lagway has completed 62 percent of his passes for 4,179 yards and 28 touchdowns to 23 interceptions. On the ground, he has 237 yards and another touchdown.

DJ Lagway is currently ranked as the 17th-best player in the Transfer Portal overall, according to the On3 Top Transfer Portal Players Industry Ranking. Amid the quarterback rankings, he’s ranked seventh overall. That has made him one of the most highly sought-after players available.