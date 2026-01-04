Former Florida tight end Hayden Hansen has committed to Oklahoma, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Hansen spent four seasons with the Gators.

In the 2025 campaign, Hansen started in all 12 of Florida’s games. He recorded career-highs of 30 catches and 254 receiving yards, while notching two touchdowns.

Hansen also started in all of Florida’s games in 2024. He reeled in 15 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown. The 2023 season was Hansen’s redshirt freshman campaign. He played in 12 games that season and started nine times.

He collected 12 receptions for 150 yards and two scores. Hansen didn’t see any action as a true freshman in 2022 and ultimately redshirted.

Hayden Hansen played high school football at Weatherford (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,704 overall player and No. 105 tight end in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

As of this report, he is the No. 9 tight end in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Hansen will replace Oklahoma starting tight end Jaren Kanak, who was the Sooners’ third-leading receiver this past season. Kanak tallied 44 catches for 503 yards in the 2025 campaign.

In his final season of eligibility, Hansen will look to help Oklahoma built on its momentum. The Sooners made their first College Football Playoff appearance under head coach Brent Venables this season and will be hungry to return in 2026.

