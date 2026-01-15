Former Florida wide receiver Muizz Tounkara has committed to Houston via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He only spent one season with the Gators and has three years of eligibility remaining.

In his lone campaign with the Gators, Tounkara made eight appearances. He finished the season with two catches for 12 total yards.

Tounkara played high school football at Clear Springs (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 723 overall player and No. 111 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Houston, Tounkara was the No. 167 WR in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. When Tounkara announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 8, he released a heartfelt statement.



“I want to start by thanking everyone who has supported me throughout my journey,” Tounkara said. “My family, friends, and the people who have believed in me have pushed me to grow, stay focused, and keep striving to become the best version of myself. To the coaching staff, trainers, and my teammates at the University of Florida, thank you for the opportunity to develop as both a player and a person.

“I’m grateful for the lessons, the challenges, and the relationships built during my time here. … I’m excited for the next chapter and ready to embrace whatever opportunities come next. I’m motivated, hungry, and committed to continuing to improve and prove myself at the highest level.”

Houston had a breakout season in the 2025 campaign. The Cougars posted a 10-3 overall record and a 6-3 mark in conference play. They finished their season on a high note, defeating LSU 38-35 in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl.

It was a massive improvement for the program, which posted a 4-8 record in head coach Willie Fritz‘s debut campaign at the helm in 2024. Now, with players like Tounkara by his side, Fritz is excited to guide Houston to even greater heights.

“I want to take over a program that maybe didn’t have a whole lot of success. And then when I retire here in 20 years, I want it to be a heck of a lot better when I pass it off to the next person,” Fritz said after the win over LSU. “That’s always been my goal every place I’ve been.”

