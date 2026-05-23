Florida vs. Georgia rain delay: When Gators vs. Bulldogs SEC Tournament game will resume

Baseball in Hoover will not be as smooth as anyone hoped for. Weather is playing a role on the day of the two SEC Tournament semifinals. Florida and Georgia thought they would get through the first game without any problems but ran into a weather delay.

Florida is up 7-4 on Georgia in the bottom of the seventh inning. For now, both teams are back in the clubhouse as the grounds crew puts the tarp on the field. The SEC did not have any further information as to when the game would resume. The clock is officially ticking.

“WEATHER DELAY Due to inclement weather, the tarp is being pulled at the @hoovermetplex,” the official SEC X account said. “Semifinal No. 1 between @GatorsBB and @BaseballUGA has entered a rain delay in the Bottom of the 7th. Follow us for additional updates as we are able to provide them.”