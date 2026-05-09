Florida vs. Kentucky rain delay: When Gators vs. Wildcats game will resume

The Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats initially thought they would get some afternoon baseball in. However, Mother Nature had different ideas — as she usually does this time of year.

A weather delay is currently taking place in Gainesville. First pitch was originally scheduled for 4:45 p.m. ET. Just about 30 minutes before then, the news of the delay came from the official Florida Baseball account on X.

“Today’s game between UF and UK is currently in a delay due to inclement weather,” they said. “An update on first pitch will be provided as soon as one becomes available.”

Today's game between UF and UK is currently in a delay due to inclement weather.



An update on first pitch will be provided as soon as one becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fcfBSYCsjP — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 9, 2026

As the statement reads, there is no current time frame for when the game will take place. Hopefully, a window will open up in the near future.

Florida takes first game in series vs. Kentucky, continues solid SEC run

Friday night produced an exciting one for the home fans, turning into a Gators win. Florida was down big for most of the contest, only to storm back in the eighth inning. Five runs were scored in the penultimate frame to tie the game up. Then, in the bottom of the ninth, Kendall Jones snagged a walk-off hit to win 7-6.

Aidan King provided some decent length for Florida as the starting pitcher. Over 6.1 innings, King gave up six hits and five earned runs. If there were any positives to take away from the start, it’s that King only walked one batter while striking out six. Not an ideal outing overall but the Gators offense helped pick up their guy.

Taking down Kentucky means Florida is now in position to win another SEC series. The overall conference record sits at 14-11, which is right up there with some of the best. Five more SEC games remain and based on results, the Gators could roll into Hoover with a pretty good seed.