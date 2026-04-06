Florida's Liv McGill plans to enter transfer portal
Florida’s Liv McGill plans to enter the transfer portal, her advisor Adam Kado told On3. McGill, a 5-9 sophomore guard from Minneapolis (MN), was one of the nation’s leading scorers.
She averaged 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game this season. Florida recently made a coaching change, parting ways with Kelly Rae Finley and hiring Rhode Island’s Tammi Reiss.
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McGill was named to the 2026 USBWA and Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention Team as well as the 2026 All-SEC First Team. She also became the first Gator in history (men’s or women’s) to score at least 38 points and hand out at least 10 assists in the same game this season.
McGill was the highest-ranked recruit in program history, ranked No. 7 by ProspectsNation and dubbed as a 5-star prospect. She was selected to the 2024 McDonald’s All-American roster.
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal tracker. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.