Former Alabama All-SEC guard Mikhail Torrance dead at 37

Alabama Men’s Basketball announced the passing of former All-SEC guard Mikhail Torrance on Thursday. He was 37 years old.

Torrance played at Alabama from 2006 to 2010 and earned Second Team All-SEC honors as a senior. He was undrafted in 2010, but enjoyed a five-year international basketball career. Across 111 career games in Tuscaloosa (46 starts), the Eight Mile, AL native averaged 8.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.1 rebounds.

Thoughts and prayers to the Torrance family with the loss of Mikhail Torrance. pic.twitter.com/SQn0qTsi23 — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) June 18, 2026

Mikhail Torrance’s obituary

“Mikhail Renard Torrance, a former standout college basketball player at the University of Alabama, is being remembered for his athletic talent, perseverance, and resilience following a life-changing medical emergency during his professional career,” his obituary reads.

“Torrance, born September 30, 1988, in Eight Mile, Alabama, rose to prominence as a skilled point guard at Mary G. Montgomery High School, where he averaged 22 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds as a senior. His performance earned him statewide recognition and set the stage for his collegiate basketball career.

“He went on to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2006 to 2010, where he steadily developed into a key contributor. During his senior season, Torrance averaged 15.6 points and 5.1 assists per game and earned Second-Team All-SEC honors, solidifying his reputation as one of the team’s most dependable guards.

Torrance overcame serious medical emergency in 2010, which left him in critical condition

“After going undrafted in the 2010 NBA Draft, Torrance pursued professional opportunities overseas and in developmental leagues. However, his career was dramatically impacted in August 2010 when he collapsed during a workout in Florida. Reports indicated he suffered a serious medical emergency that left him hospitalized and in critical condition for an extended period.

“Following his recovery, Torrance made a determined return to professional basketball, playing in multiple international leagues, including stints in Turkey, Canada, Finland, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico. His journey was widely viewed as a story of resilience after surviving a severe health scare that threatened his life and career.

“Beyond basketball, Torrance is remembered by family, teammates, and fans as a determined and hardworking athlete who overcame extraordinary challenges. His story continues to resonate within the basketball community as an example of perseverance in the face of adversity.

“He is survived by his family, including his parents, Michael and Leola Torrance, as well as his siblings. Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced. May he rest in peace.”