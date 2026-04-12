Former Alabama linebacker Trey DePriest has been arrested by U.S. Marshals after being connected to an armed robbery in the state of Michigan. The crime goes back to mid-November 2025 in the city of Detroit. More than just armed robbery appears to be in play too, as a report from the Springfield News-Sun says assault and felonious assault are part of the charges.

“A fugitive from justice charge was filed against Trey DePriest on Friday in Clark County Municipal Court, according to court records,” the report said. “He was wanted for charges filed on Nov. 11 of armed robbery, assault and felonious assault in a case that stemmed out of Detroit, according to Michigan’s 36th District Court records.”