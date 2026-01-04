Former Arkansas and Florida EDGE Justus Boone announced his commitment to transfer to Wisconsin out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in a social media post Sunday. He’ll have one more year of collegiate eligibility with the Badgers.

The 6-foot-4, 278-pound Boone played just one season at Arkansas, where he tallied 28 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, one sack and three quarterback hurries while seeing action in all 12 games, including three starts, in Fayetteville. Prior to that, Boone spent four seasons at Florida, where he combined for 37 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks while starting two of 26 career games in Gainesville between 2020-24. Boone miss the entire 2023 season due to injury, thus qualifying for a medical redshirt.

Boone signed with Florida as a four-star prospect and the No. 183 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 18-ranked EDGE in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of South Carolina out of Sumter High.

Boone is the seventh transfer to commit to Wisconsin since the transfer portal opened Jan. 2nd, and just the second defensive player following former Iowa State safety Carson Van Dinter. Meanwhile, 20 now-former Badgers players have entered the portal, including quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who committed to North Carolina earlier Sunday. Wisconsin replaced Edwards with a commitment from Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph later Sunday.

Old Dominion QB transfer Colton Joseph commits to Wisconsin

Following a redshirt season in 2023, Joseph emerged as Old Dominion‘s starting quarterback in 2024. As a redshirt freshman, he earned All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention honors after completing 59.9% of passes for 1,627 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.

The Newport Beach, Calif. native entered the 2025 season as the starter and excelled once again, leading the Monarchs to a 9-3 regular season record. He passed for 2,624 passing yards and 21 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions, earning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and All-Sun Belt Second Team honors.

Prior to enrolling at Old Dominion, Joseph was ranked as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He committed to the program over schools such as Air Force, Army, and Navy. He will now get his chance to shine in the Big Ten Conference.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this report.