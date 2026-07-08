Former Arkansas WR Jalen Brown reveals charges against him have been dropped, plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Arkansas wide receiver Jalen Brown announced on social media Wednesday night that all legal charges against him have been officially dismissed. In the wake of the news, On3’s Pete Nakos has reported that Brown plans to enter the Transfer Portal.

Brown was dismissed from the program in April after being arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension/prosecution. The receiver was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2023, tabbed as the No. 79 ranked recruit (No. 13 ranked WR) in the country. He had previously made stops at LSU and Florida State before appearing in five games for the Razorbacks.

Across his collegiate career (17 games), Brown has hauled in 20 receptions for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Brown released statement following dismissal of charges

“Today, I’m grateful to share that the legal charges against me have been officially dismissed,” Brown wrote in a statement. “This has been one of the most difficult chapters of my life, but it has also been a time of reflection, growth, resilience, and learning. I’m thankful this matter has been resolved with a fresh start. I appreciate everyone who stood by me, supported me, and believed in me throughout this process — your encouragement has meant more than words can express.

“My focus is now on the future: continuing to grow as a person, pursuing my education and career, creating new opportunities, and letting my actions speak louder than my past. I remain committed to representing myself, my family, and my community with integrity, humility, and purpose. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along this journey. I’m looking forward to this next chapter with gratitude, determination, and optimism.”

Brown played in just three games for LSU as a true freshman, allowing him to preserve his redshirt. He then transferred to Florida State in 2024, where he appeared in nine games for the ‘Noles. He, however, was then dismissed from the program in spring 2025 following an arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

After being dismissed from yet another program in Arkansas, Brown will be looking to get his collegiate football career back on track with his fourth different program.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.