Former Auburn and Baylor transfer quarterback Walker White has signed to transfer to Central Arkansas out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. It’s a bit of a homecoming for the Little Rock, Ark. native.

White, a former four-star recruit, will have three years of collegiate eligibility remaining after redshirting while appearing in just one game in 2024 as a true freshman at Auburn and not seeing the field at all in 2025 as a redshirt freshman at Baylor.

The 6-foot-4 and 230-pound White signed with the Tigers as a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Little Rock Christian Academy (Little Rock, Ark.), where he was ranked as the No. 3 player in the state, the No. 7 quarterback in the class and the No. 86 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

