Former Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan committed to Rutgers out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Lonergan played one season with BC after transferring from Alabama.

Lonergan played in 10 games this season and threw for 2,025 yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 66.9% completion percentage. He played in a combined three games for the Crimson Tide in 2023 and ’24.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Lonergan was a four-star recruit out of Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 13 overall prospect in the state, the No. 13 quarterback in the class and the No. 162 overall prospect in the class.

Lonergan joins a Rutgers team that wen 5-7 in 2025, just missing out on a third straight bowl game. He’ll be in competition with QB AJ Surace to succeed outgoing signal caller Athan Kaliakmanis.

Head coach Greg Schiano saw tremendous offensive output from Kaliakmanis at the QB position, aided by RB Antwan Raymond and WRs KJ Duff and Ian Strong. Raymond and Duff announced their returns to the team in 2026 while Strong entered the transfer portal and garnered interest from Cal and Notre Dame so far.