Former Cal Poly edge rusher Victory Johnson breaks down commitment to Arizona

Former Cal Poly linebacker/edge Victory Johnson has just committed to Arizona.

Johnson officially visited the Wildcats on Monday and wrapped up his trip earlier today and committed while still on campus.

“I’m very excited to be a Wildcat,” Johnson said. “The family environment coach Brennan has established, as well as the expertise and experience his defensive staff brings to the table are big for me.

“Arizona also has a top 5 master’s program in the country in Information Science, which is my major. I’ll be completing my masters in Machine Learning so just a great all around fit.”

Johnson had a strong year at Cal Poly after transferring in from Colorado. He totaled 26 tackles, including seven for loss and three sacks this past season.

He’s a versatile player who has played every linebacker position as well as edge rusher and said the plan is to move him all around the defense.

“They’ll use me in every way that I can be productive and impact the game,” Johnson said. “I’ll be in the defensive line room but will pass rush, drop in coverage, and blitz from all over the field and I really like the scheme fit for me.”

Johnson prepped at San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic and signed with Colorado out of the class of 2023. He entered the transfer portal after one year and signed with Cal Poly where he was a two-year starter.

Johnson still has two year’s of eligibility left and will enroll in time for Spring ball.

“I’m just finishing up my final quarter here at Cal Poly,” Johnson said. “I’ll be able to enroll at Arizona in a couple of weeks and will be able to participate in spring practice so I’m very excited.

“Tucson is a great college town and very similar to my hometown of San Diego so I was very comfortable. I believe God’s timing is everything and the way this worked out with U of A is exactly why I trusted His plan.”