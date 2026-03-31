Former college football head coach hired at South Carolina high school

Paul Hamilton is well traveled when it comes to coaching within the collegiate ranks, having been the head coach at four different institutions. According to multiple reports, Hamilton is deciding to take his coaching knowledge down into the low country of South Carolina high school football.

Hamilton has been named the head football/athletic director at St Johns High School (SC). The Islanders have had a tough go of it the last couple of seasons, compiling a record of 1-21 between the 2024 an 2025 seasons.

“I’m honored to join the St. John’s High School community,” Hamilton said in a statement via a WCSC 5 report. “This is a program with pride and potential. I look forward to building a culture centered on hard work, accountability, and opportunity for every student-athlete.”

Hamilton coached at East Tennessee State from 1997-2003 and compiled an overall record of 38-41 during his time there. After the 2003 season, Hamilton would move on to become the head coach at Elon (2004-2005), Brevard (2007-2016) and Kentucky State (2022). 20 seasons in all coaching college football, Hamilton owns a 72-148 overall record between the four colleges.

Now Hamilton heads to a St. Johns football program that has gone through seven losing seasons, with the last winning campaign coming in 2018 when the Islanders went 7-5 playing Division A ball. Hamilton has made it be known that he is coming to the Islanders with the objective of winning.

“We are going to build our athletic department where winning is important,” Hamilton said via an ABC 4 News report. “When we play, we are going to have fun. But the fun is what? Winning.”

St. Johns finished last season with a 1-9 record and as the No. 237 ranked team in the state, according to the final South Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.

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