Former Duke heavyweight wrestler Connor Barket committed to Indiana out of the transfer portal, the team announced. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining as a grad transfer.

Barket was the lone NCAA qualifier for Duke in 2026, getting to Cleveland. In a down year for the program, Barket had himself a good campaign.

In 2025-26, Barket went 22-9 and 1-2 at the NCAA Tournament. He went 23-12 and 0-2 at NCAAs in 2024-25.

Overall, Barket is 62-35 in his career across three varsity seasons with Duke and a redshirt campaign. As a grad transfer, he’ll have one more year of eligibility as he looks to get on the podium in 2027.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

A native of West Lafayette, Indiana, a return near home made sense for Barket. Now, he’ll wrestle in the Big Ten for his final season.

Barket was a four-year letter winner in wrestling and football in high school. He was a four-time conference and sectional champion in wrestling, a three-time regional champion and a 2022 semi-state champion, and finished as an Indiana state finalist as a senior.

Barket went 150-14 in his career at West Lafayette High School and holds the single-season takedowns record at West Lafayette with 147 (2022). He was the Indiana State Wrestling Association Triple Crown winner and USAW Folkstyle All-American as a junior.