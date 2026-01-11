Former Florida running back Treyaun Webb has signed to transfer to Appalachian State out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Webb will have three more seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining after redshirting this past season due to injury.

The 5-foot-11 and 217-pound Webb sat out the entire 2025 season while recovering from an August surgery to repair a lingering right hamstring injury, according to GatorsOnline. Webb also sat out much of the 2024 season due to a fractured tibia that relegated him to just four games that year, where he finished with 21 carries for 93 total yards. As a true freshman in 2023, Webb appeared in 11 games and rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 26 attempts in a reserve role.

Webb signed with Florida as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.), where he was the No. 23-ranked running back in the class, the No. 64 player out of Florida and the No. 354 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Webb chose Appalachian State after recently visiting Florida State last week, according to Warchant.com.

Webb is among 25 Florida players that have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since it opened Jan. 2nd, and the 15th to sign with another program. Webb’s pledge to Appalachian State follows former Gators sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway‘s recent pledge to Baylor despite interest in still taking other visits.

Florida transfer QB DJ Lagway set to visit Ole Miss after Baylor commitment

Florida transfer quarterback DJ Lagway visited Ole Miss on Saturday, On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett reported. He is continuing to take visits after not signing with Baylor – his father’s alma mater –despite making a verbal commitment during a visit earlier this week.

Although he’s still taking visits, Lagway told On3 on Friday that he is committed to Baylor. That said, he acknowledged it’s been a whirlwind journey through the transfer portal.

“Everything has been hectic,” he said. “I don’t know where people are getting stuff at in the beginning, but yes, I am committed to Baylor.”

