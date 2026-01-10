Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue to bring in valuable pieces through the NCAA transfer portal. The latest came on Saturday, with former Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero committing to Ole Miss. On3’s Hayes Fawcett learned of the news, with Aguero being the latest to jump on board.

Aguero was a key part of the Georgia secondary this past season, playing in 13 games. Twelve of them were starts, clearly being a trusted player under head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Glen Schumann.

Some nice stats were produced from the safety position by Aguero as a result, recording 39 tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, and two pass breakups. You can add an interception in there during the Tennessee game as well.

Aguero was one of the top available names in the transfer portal. He was the No. 124 overall player to enter the cycle, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. Narrowing the list down to just safeties, Aguero came in at No. 11.

All of this after Aguero was a big-time high school recruit, coveted by multiple major programs. He played at Danvers (MA) St. John’s Preparatory School as a four-star prospect. Aguero was the No. 47 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

More on Ole Miss, defense led by new head coach Pete Golding

Ole Miss is just a couple of days removed from seeing their College Football Playoff run end. Quite an incredible few weeks for the program under Golding. Considering all of the circumstances, the Rebels put together one of the more memorable stretches in school history.

Nobody in Oxford has any plans of slowing down, either. Being able to get somebody like Aguero onto the 2026 roster is a great example. An SEC-experienced player, especially at a place like Georgia, is always going to be viewed as a positive addition.

Golding will continue to call defense once the 2026 season begins. There are certainly areas of improvement available for the Rebels, meaning plenty of fans can be left wondering how next year’s team will fare on the national stage.