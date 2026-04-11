Georgia transfer Jake Wilkins has committed to Cal out of the NCAA transfer portal, his agent, CSE Talent’s Darrell Comer, told DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony. Wilkins will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Wilkins averaged 4.9 points per game for the Bulldogs this past season over 10.2 minutes per game. He appeared in 32 games, but logged zero starts.

Before arriving in college, Wilkins was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. Wilkins was the No. 45 overall recruit and No. 11 small forward in the cycle.

Notably, he’s the son of Dominique Wilkins, a Hall of Fame member and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion. His also attended Georgia to play his college basketball. Now, his son is off the the west coast to continue his hoops journey.

Wilkins plan to enter the portal was reported on the day before it opened. Once April 7 rolled around, Wilkins, along with thousands of other college basketball players hit the open market. The NCAA transfer portal closes on April 22, 15 days after it opened.

He’ll join a Golden Bears squad coming off their best season in a decade. They finished 22-12 but failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. The last time Cal went dancing was in 2016 when they earned a No. 4-seed under former head coach Cuonzo Martin. Entering year four of the Mark Madsen era, they’ll look to turn that around during the 2026-27 season.

For his former team, Georgia, the Bulldogs would finish the season with a 22-11 record, including a 10-8 mark against the SEC. In turn, the Bulldogs received a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Eventually, they fell to No. 9 seed Saint Louis in the first round.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.