The misdemeanor charges levied against former Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch stemming from his April 19 arrest in downtown Athens have been dismissed, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Branch, who was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, was previously charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer and obstructing a public sidewalk during an early morning interaction with local police. The arrest took place just days before the draft as Branch was enjoying a night on the town after attending Georgia’s G-Day Spring game.

“After reviewing all evidence, including videos, and discussing the case with us, the State agreed to dismiss all charges against Mr. Branch yesterday,” Branch’s attorney, Kim Stephens, told the ABH in a text message Wednesday morning. “Zachariah cooperated fully with law enforcement and did not commit a crime on the night of his arrest, and never should have been arrested. We are glad this matter is over and that Mr. Branch’s excellent reputation and good name (are) restored.”

The accompanying arrest report detailing what that led to his April 19 arrest showed Branch refused to move from a public sidewalk when instructed to by law enforcement.

“A male, later identified as Zacharia Branch, continued to stand on the sidewalk without making an attempt to move,” the police report reads, via NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “I continued to give Zacharia Branch verbal commands to move from blocking the sidewalk and advised that if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk. Zacharia Branch smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business.

“Due to those actions and Zacharia Branch’s failure to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands, he was placed under arrest for misdemeanor Obstruction of LEO and received a citation for Obstructing Public Sidewalks.”

While he only played one season in Athens, the 5-foot-8 and 177-pound Branch proved to be a key piece of the Bulldogs’ offense during a breakout 2025 season when he led Georgia with 81 receptions for 811 receiving yards and six touchdowns through the air. Branch also added 385 return yards on 25 combined kick and punt returns last season. During two years at USC, Branch combined for 910 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in addition to 953 combined return yards and two touchdowns on special teams.