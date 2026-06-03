Former Iowa All-American Nelson Brands added to Cal Poly wrestling coaching staff

Former Iowa wrestling All-American Nelson Brands was hired by Cal Poly to serve as an assistant coach on their staff. The program made the move official Wednesday.

“I’m fired up to join the Cal Poly wrestling family,” Brands said. “The program’s clear vision, winning culture, and high-energy atmosphere immediately stood out to me, and I can’t wait to work alongside this coaching staff and group of athletes. I’m bringing a relentless work ethic and infectious positive energy to help elevate the team as we build something special together. Go Mustangs!”

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Brands ended his Iowa wrestling career in March of 2025 and finished as a two-time NCAA qualifier and was an All-American in 2023. He placed fifth at 174 pounds.

The son of Terry Brands, a two-time World Champion, Olympic Bronze Medalist and two-time NCAA champion, Nelson Brands brings quite the family pedigree to Cal Poly. Terry Brands is the associate head coach of Iowa and brother of head coach Tom Brands, an Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time NCAA champion.

Nelson Brands posted a 59-21 overall record during his career at Iowa (2018-25), placing fourth at the Big Ten Championships in 2021 and fifth in 2023, securing automatic berths to the NCAAs both years. He was nationally-ranked for three seasons during his time at Iowa, reaching as high as No. 6 in 2020-21. He was also a two-time Academic All-American.

As far as his coaching resume is concerned, Nelson Brands was an assistant coach with the Eastern Iowa Wrestling Club, mentoring youth wrestlers and serving as a clinician at camps across the country. Cal Poly head coach Jon Sioredas released a statement on bringing the former Hawkeye to California.

“Nelson is the total package, and we are thrilled to bring him to San Luis Obispo,” Sioredas said. “He competed at the highest level of college wrestling, he was raised inside one of the toughest cultures the sport has ever produced, and he has a genuine passion for developing young men. Our athletes are going to learn a tremendous amount from him, both on the mat and in the way he carries himself. This is a major addition for our program.”