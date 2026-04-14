Former Iowa starter Massoma Endene (197) will transfer to Arkansas-Little Rock for his final year of eligibility, per IA Wrestle’s Ross Bartachek. There’s also speculation Endene could change weight classes for the 2026-27 season.

Endene was ranked as high as No. 4 this past year at 197 pounds following his arrival from Division III Wartburg College. However, he was dismissed from Iowa during the first semester.

Currently, Little Rock has 197-pounder Stephen Little going into his senior season in 2026-27. Little is a three-time All-American and took 3rd at the weight in 2026.

So, if Endene does change weights, it appears it could be a battle for the gig at 184 or 285 against Kodiak Cannedy or Kaden Darwin, respectively. Although WrestleStat projects Endene to go up to heavyweight.

Endene spent two years at Iowa Lakes Community College – where he was a two-time NJCAA All-American (and 2022 runner-up) – before moving on to Wartburg. He briefly committed to Wisconsin ahead of the 2024-25 season before pivoting and returning to Wartburg.

“I have an announcement to make – and that announcement is that Mo Endene is no longer on the roster,” head coach Tom Brands said January 13th. “My statement to that is sometimes these things work and sometimes they don’t work. And this one just didn’t work out. We wish him the best and that’s the extent of it.”

Asked if he wanted to provide any further details on the departure of his starting 197-pounder, Brands was brief, offering, “That’s as far as I’ll go.”

Arguably the most intriguing offseason addition in the country, Endene joined the Hawkeyes after a standout Division III career in which he won three consecutive national titles for Wartburg. Endene caught the nation’s eye when he put together an undefeated weekend at the National Duals Invitational in November – including a dual-clinching victory over rival Oklahoma State.

Five days later, he earned the biggest win of his (brief) Iowa career with a dramatic last-second takedown of returning All-American Mac Stout – ascending to the #4 ranked wrestler in the country in the process. Since that win, Endene only competed once more in an Iowa singlet – losing 8-2 to No. 2 Rocky Elam as part of Iowa’s streak-breaking defeat in the Cy-Hawk dual.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!