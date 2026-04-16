Former Kansas point guard Elmarko Jackson committed to Georgetown out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent four seasons with the Jayhawks and is set to finish his college career with the Hoyas.

Jackson’s only played two full seasons of college basketball, logging 68 games across the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. This year, he averaged 4.8 points per game, 1.8 rebounds per game, 1.4 assists per game, shot 38.1% from the floor and 37.2% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Jackson was a four-star recruit out of Marlton (N.J.) South Kent School (Conn.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Connecticut, the No. point guard in the class and the No. 23 overall prospect in the class.

“Elmarko has tremendous upside and is blessed with a ton of natural ability,” South Kent coach Raphael Chillious told ZAGSBLOG, via On3, prior to Jackson’s college career. “He hasn’t been playing the game or the position that long, but he’s a sponge and super smart, so he’s picked up the little nuances of the game very quickly. Elite level talent, scorer, competitor and extremely underrated passer.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Jackson joins fellow guard Jaland Lowe from the transfer portal. The former Kentucky player committed to Georgetown on April 13.

He played in fewer than 30% of Kentucky’s games this season, meaning he should qualify for a medical redshirt, which would give him two additional years of eligibility.

In those nine games, Lowe averaged eight points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He shot 35.8% from the floor and 20.8% from three-point range.

The Missouri City, Texas native began his career at Pitt, playing two seasons for the Panthers. In his sophomore season at Pitt, he averaged 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, earning third-team All-ACC honors.