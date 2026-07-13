Report: Former Kansas player Lagerald Vick charged with attempted first-degree murder

A former Kansas basketball player has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to a report from The Kansas City Star. The Star reported Sunday night that Lagerald Vick was arrested on Saturday by the Memphis Police Department and has been booked into jail.

Vick, who played at Kansas from 2015-19 and was a two-year starter for the program, was charged in an incident that began late at night on July 4. The Star provided some details from the incident.

According to the publication, Memphis police officers responded on July 5 to a call that someone had been shot. The victim told them that at about 11 p.m. on July 4 he had been at a party when approached by a man with a handgun.

A “verbal confrontation” occurred and the suspect then allegedly shot the victim in the back. He was taken to a local hospital. The victim later identified Lagerald Vick from a photo lineup after providing police with the first name of the suspect. Bond for Lagerald Vick has been set at $1.5 million, according to The Kansas City Star.

As a player at Kansas, Vick played in a total of 117 games. He began his career as a freshman in 2015-16, seeing time in 19 contests. He averaged just 2.1 points, but he would later develop into a reliable every night player for the Jayhawks.

By his senior season in 2018-19, Lagerald Vick started 20 of 23 games. He averaged 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He also contributed 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

However, his time at Kansas ended abruptly. Vick took a leave of absence in early February his senior year, missing the final eight games. Kansas revealed that he would not return for the rest of the season a month after he left the team.

The Kansas City Star also reported on some previous troubles Lagerald Vick faced earlier this year, including an arrest on two felony charges and a misdemeanor. The publication wrote: