Former Kansas State, Colorado RB Dylan Edwards transfers to Kansas

Dynamic running back Dylan Edwards is staying in the Big 12 after all.

The former Kansas State running back, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, is joining the program at his ex-team’s arch rival, Kansas. Edwards, who spent the first year of his career at Colorado, will now be on his third team in four seasons as he looks to get his career reignited in Lawrence.

A former four-star recruit at the high school level, Edwards began his career in Boulder after a late flip from the Wildcats to the Buffaloes before National Signing Day. He only spent one season at Colorado with Deion Sanders, but was a human highlight reel at times. Across 12 games, he rushed for 321 yards but was an even bigger weapon in the passing game with 36 receptions for 299 yards and four touchdowns.

As a junior in 2025, he carried the ball 34 times for 205 yards (6.0 YPC) and also caught three passes for 17 yards before missing the final eight games of the regular season due to lingering injuries. It was no doubt a disappointing follow-up to his sophomore season, where he finished with 679 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns while averaging better than 7 yards per touch.

After a winding first three years, he’ll look to get back on track with the Jayhawks, who are replacing nearly all of their backfield production from 2025.

The team’s three leading rushers, including quarterback Jalon Daniels, are all out of eligibility.

Edwards is ranked as the No. 241 overall player and No. 19 running back in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

Jayhawks land their quarterback, too

Within minutes of Edwards’ decision, the Jayhawks also grabbed a major addition at quarterback in Rice transfer Chase Jenkins.

The redshirt sophomore completed a school-record 69.2 percent of his passes in 2025, started all 12 regular-season games, and became just the fifth Owl to surpass 1,000 passing yards while also rushing for more than 500. Along with Edwards and Colorado State transfer back Jalen Dupree, he should give Kansas one of the Big 12’s most dynamic backfields.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Dupree totaled 591 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns this season. The Jayhawks will also bring Syracuse transfer Yasin Willis (600 all-purpose yards in 2025) into the fold as well.

