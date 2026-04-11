Former Kent State big man Delrecco Gillespie commits to Houston

Former Kent State big man Delrecco Gillespie committed to Houston out of the transfer portal, he announced. He’s coming off a season where he averaged 17.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Gillespie was named to the All-MAC First Team, the All-MAC Defensive Team and was named MAC Player of the Week three times (Nov. 17, Jan. 19, and Feb. 16) this season. He was also named USBWA Oscar Robertson Honored Player of the Week in November.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Gillespie was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played his high school basketball at East Coweta High School.

Delrecco Gillespie adds to Houston portal class

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Former LSU point guard Dedan Thomas also committed to Houston out of the NCAA transfer portal. He spent one year with the Tigers and will now play for Kelvin Sampson.

Thomas appeared in 16 games, including 15 starts, for LSU before suffering an injury. He spent the previous two years at UNLV, where he put together two strong year before entering the portal and committing to the Tigers.

As a sophomore at UNLV in 2024-25, Thomas set a career-high with 15.6 points per game to go with 4.7 4.7 assists per game. He will have one year of eligibility remaining once he enters the portal. The window is set to open April 7, according to new NCAA rules.