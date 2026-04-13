Former Kentucky PG Jaland Lowe commits to Georgetown

Former Kentucky point guard Jaland Lowe committed to Georgetown out of the NCAA transfer portal. He entered the portal after just appearing in nine games for the Wildcats in 2025-26.

He played in fewer than 30% of Kentucky’s games this season, meaning he should qualify for a medical redshirt, which would give him two additional years of eligibility.

In those nine games, Lowe averaged eight points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He shot 35.8% from the floor and 20.8% from three-point percentage.

The Missouri City, Texas native began his career at Pitt, playing two seasons for the Panthers. In his sophomore season at Pitt, he averaged 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, earning third-team All-ACC honors.

Coming out of high school, Lowe was ranked as a four-star and the No. 88 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played his high school basketball at Fort Bend Marshall and is from Missouri City (Texas)

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.