Former LSU offensive tackle Tyler Miller committed to Mississippi State out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the Tigers.

Miller saved a year of eligibility this season while in redshirt. Now, he’ll head across the SEC to Mississippi State.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Miller was a four-star recruit out of Laurel (Miss.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 9 overall prospect in the state, the No. 15 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 221 overall prospect in the class.

Miller wasn’t the only commit for Mississippi State in the transfer portal. Now, Miller joins LSU teammate and defensive back Jardin Gilbert.

The former Texas A&M transfer is expected to have one season of collegiate eligibility remaining despite playing in 42 career games across five collegiate seasons. He used a medical redshirt season in 2023.

Gilbert will arrive in Starkville boasting 145 career tackles, four tackles for loss, 12 passes defended, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and 1.5 sacks. Gilbert finished the 2025 season with 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks across five appearances.

This came after posting career-best numbers during the 2024 season — his first with LSU. He finished the year with 52 tackles, two PBUs, a forced fumble, an interception and half of a sack.

Prior to transferring to LSU, Gilbert spent three seasons at Texas A&M, where he started 12 of 24 games played, including a breakout sophomore year when he tallied a career-high 61 total tackles, six passes defended, four pass breakups and two interceptions while starting 10 of 11 games in 2022.

Gilbert also started two games in 2023 before season-ending shoulder surgery derailed his junior season with the Aggies, leading to his eventual eligibility for the 2026 season. Gilbert will have played all six years of his college career within the SEC.